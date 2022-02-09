Spears Indicted for Second Degree Murder

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Stefon Marquice Spears, age 26 of Henderson County, was arrested on one count of 2nd degree murder on February 4, 2022, and is being held without bond at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Complex.

A sealed indictment on the case was handed down by the Henderson County Grand Jury on January 28, 2022, stating that the incident occurred on or about December 4, 2020.

For this and other interesting articles, see the February 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

