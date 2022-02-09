Big Red Tigers Beat Chester County Eagles

Article by Blake Franklin-

In the last push of regular season play, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team is trying to accumulate all the wins possible in order to get a better seeding come district tournament time. LHS made their way to Chester County last Tuesday evening, February 1. The Tigers looked to take care of business, grab the win, and get back to Lexington riding the success of the night. In the end, that is exactly what the Tigers did by winning the game, 50-33.

Lexington would get off to a hot start in this game. The Tigers recorded 18 points in the first quarter to get the game started. Chester County was held to three points in the opening quarter of play. In the second quarter, LHS was able to add another nine points before halftime and the Eagles matched that total with nine points of their own as well. The third quarter saw the Tigers come out after halftime and record eleven points and hold Chester County to scoring ten points in the same quarter. In the fourth and final quarter of play, LHS scored…

For the complete story, see the February 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

