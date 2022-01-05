Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The regular monthly meeting for the Board of Mayor and Alderman for Scotts Hill was held on Monday evening, January 3, 2022.

After approval of the previous minutes and financials, the board discussed and approved two resolutions to amend the city charter. The first resolution would would change the term of office for elected officials from two years to four years. This will be sent to the state legislature for final approval.

The second resolution would make a change so that the general manager could be removed by the mayor with approval of the board. This…

For complete coverage, see the January 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

