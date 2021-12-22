TN House Proposed Redistricting Plan Divides Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Friday, December 17, 2021, at 4:14 p.m., Nick Crawford, the Majority Caucus Advisor for Tennessee House of Representatives, released the proposed redistricting map for Tennessee.

Rep. Kirk Haston, of the 72nd Tennessee House District, released the map to The Lexington Progress and the Chester County Independent at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The proposed plan splits Henderson County into two districts. Haston’s 72nd District will retain the northeastern and southeastern portions of Henderson County, including Darden, Scotts Hill, and those areas will vote with Chester, Decatur, Perry, and most of Hardin County.

Lexington, Parkers Crossroads, the southwest, west, northwest, and parts of north Henderson County are proposed to be in the 79th House District which includes portions of Carroll County and Gibson County under Representative Curtis Halford.

This is the first time in several decades that Henderson County has been planned for a split between two districts. A large part of Hardin County is added in the plan for Haston’s 72nd District to balance out the large portion of western and northern Henderson County going to the 79th District.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton posted the following tweets on December 17th. “I appreciate members of the first-ever bipartisan Select Committee on Redistricting for their thorough efforts in formulating a…

For the complete article, see the December 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!