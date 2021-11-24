Ayers Street Man Arrested on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Kidnapping, Child Abuse and other Charges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Marco Antonio Davalos, age 33 of Ayers Street in Lexington, was arrested on November 15, 2021, on aggravated assault, domestic related assault, false imprisonment, criminal attempt of 2nd degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, three counts of child abuse and neglect, and attempted assault on a fetus.

According to the court documents, Davalos was alleged to have entered the home of the victim on or around…

For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!