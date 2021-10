Article by W. Clay Crook-

Carlos Munoz-Magana, age 20 of Lexington, was arrested on September 27, 2021, on two counts of rape, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual battery. An investigation by Lexington Police Department Investigator Tonya Marshall uncovered incidents in June and…

For the complete story, see the October 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

