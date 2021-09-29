Christopher Lamont Johnson Sentenced to 30 Years Without Parole

Release-

On June 2, 2020, the Henderson County, Tennessee Grand Jury indicted 35-year-old Christopher Lamont Johnson of Portland, Tennessee, for several crimes, the most serious being Felony Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse- 2 counts, Aggravated Child Abuse, Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Aggravated Assault, Vehicular Assault, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving Under the Influence, Driving on a Revoked License- 5th Offense, and Felony Evading Arrest.

The indictment was the result of a May 19th, 2019, incident in which Christopher Lamont Johnson was traveling through Henderson County on Interstate 40 in a stolen vehicle. In the vehicle with Johnson were his ten-year old son, and his eight-year-old-daughter. Neither child was properly restrained.

Johnson drove the vehicle, with his two children inside, while under the influence of multiple narcotics. Subsequent testing by the Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation would show that Johnson was under the influence of Methamphet-amine, Cocaine, Marijuana, Fentanyl and Morphine.

A deputy with the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office attempted to perform a traffic stop on Christopher Johnson after radar confirmed him to be traveling at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-40. Johnson chose to evade law enforcement at speeds over 110 mph instead of stopping his vehicle thereby risking the lives of other drivers on the…

