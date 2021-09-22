Work Release Employees Receive Career Readiness Certificates at Dewayne’s Quality Metal Coatings

Article by Joe T. Wood-

Four work release employees at Dewayne’s Quality Metal Coatings received their ACT National Career Readiness Certificates on Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021. The four honored were Thomas Gutierrez, Joshua Donald, Brien Reynolds, and Phillip Bailey.

The Henderson County Sherriff’s Department has been able to provide opportunities for individuals to earn the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) and earn college credit from Jackson State Community College through collaboration of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Tennessee Adult Education.

The National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) is based on the well-established WorkKeys® assessment system that is documented as making a difference for employers. WorkKeys® assessments have been in use for nearly two decades and are already widely accepted by thousands of companies all over the world. Career readiness certificates have been used for more than four years at the state and communitywide level.

NCRC benefits to an employer are numerous and include…

