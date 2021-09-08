Early Voting Ends with 451 Votes Cast, Election Day is September 9th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting for the Lexington Municipal Election ended on Saturday, September 4, 2021, with a low turnout of 451 votes cast.

Election day voting, on September 9th, will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at your assigned city precinct.

The new voting process is very user friendly. Once you present your identification and are confirmed, you will receive a…

For complete coverage, see the September 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

