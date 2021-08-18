Henderson County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met in regular session on Thursday evening, August 12, 2021 at the Board of Education office on Wilson Street.

Motion was made by Mr. McDaniel and seconded by Mr. Crownover to approve the Consent Agenda which includes the minutes from the July Board Meeting, the July Financial Report, a field trip for the Scotts Hill Softball Team to travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama on March 20 – 24, 2022, a field trip for the LHS FFA to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana on October 26 – 30, 2021, and the following budget amendments:

• Fund 141 – General Purpose School Fund $600,000.00 from budget 39000 to budget 99100-590

• Fund 142 – Federal Fund $600,000.00 from budget 49800 to budget 34555

This motion was approved with a (7) to (0) vote.

Students of the LHS BETA Club, under the direction of Sponsor Jaivel Snelling, performed a song for the Board. Sponsor Nicki Johnson presented a summary of the many national and state awards won by the LHS BETA Club as a whole and those won by individual members as well.

Motion was made by Mr. Lewis and seconded by Mr. Leslie to approve the 2020/2021 School Year Teacher Tenured List which includes the following teachers:

Beaver – Jennifer Sullivan, Morgan Smith, Sheeba Flanagan

Pin Oak – Kacie Howard

Scotts Hill Elementary – Tiffany Koelesh, Jon Mark Parrish, Dana Robbins

Scotts Hill High – Toni Walters

Alternative School – Kevin McClain

This motion was approved with a (7) to (0) vote.

A motion was made by Mr. Camper and seconded by Mr. McDaniel to approve, for the 2021/2022 school year, up to…

For complete coverage, see the August 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

