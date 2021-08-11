Henderson County Man Arrested and Indicted on Multiple Counts of Solicitation of a Minor, Sexual Battery, and one Count of Statutory Rape

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Indictments from the Henderson County Grand Jury on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, led to the arrest of Lee Carmack Thompson, age 44 of Henderson County.

The charges included twelve counts of solicitation of a minor, eight counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of coercion of witness, continuous sexual abuse of…

