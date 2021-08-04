Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Aldermen and Mayor for Scotts Hill met at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, for their regular monthly session.

Mayor Kenny Parrish said that there has been a delay in getting the door for the Senior Center, and the target date by the company is August 10th. The plan of the Senior Center is to have their 50th anniversary once the door is in.

Mayor Parrish introduced a guest from TDEC who explained the testing process for the surface at the playground city park. This is a high impact test that covers the safety requirements to help prevent catastrophic injuries for children. Some surfaces are wood chips, rubber chips, or…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!