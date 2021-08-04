Natchez Trace State Forest Work Center Grand Opening

Release-

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for a Division of Forestry work center on Natchez Trace State Forest. The ceremony took place Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the new facility located at 465 Parsons Road, Wildersville, TN.

The new facility provides a central location for state forest and area division personnel to work together, store and maintain wildland firefighting equipment, and conduct education and outreach activities.

The building also houses a call center for burn permit requests and is designed to be utilized as an incident command post for disasters such as wildfires, flooding, ice storms, or earthquakes.

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. and State Forester David Arnold joined state and local officials, as well as Smokey Bear, to celebrate the…

