Tennessee Announces Three Sales Tax Holidays for 2021

The Tennessee General Assembly has approved three sales tax holidays for 2021, which include the traditional three-day weekend for back-to-school supplies, an added week-long break on food tax, and a year-long opportunity to save on gun safety equipment.

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins this year at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2021.

The Department of Revenue recently issued Important Notice #21-10, 2021 Sales Tax Holiday for Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food. The notice, effective July 1, creates a new sales tax holiday for the week beginning 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2021. During this period, food, food ingredients and prepared food products may be purchased tax free.

The notice defines “food and food ingredients” as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.

