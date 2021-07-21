Junior Firefighter Camp Hosted by the Henderson County Fire Department

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Junior Firefighter Camp was hosted July 14th through 16th for youngsters ages 13 through 17. The event is hosted by the Henderson County Fire Department, along with trainers and vehicles from the Lexington Fire Department as well.

The event started with orientation at the Watson Center, and then hands on training on various fire scenarios at the Lexington Fire Department’s training area off Airways Drive. The young firefighters were trained on how to use…

