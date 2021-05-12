Scotts Hill Elementary’s 150th Celebration Culminates in Time Capsule and Streets Naming

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Holly’s Garden at Scotts Hill Elementary School was the gathering of the final ceremonies in the celebration of 150 years of education in Scotts Hill.

Students, faculty, former teachers and classmates came together in a once in a lifetime event to bury a time capsule and to honor the achievements of people whose lives made a tremendous difference in the life of the school.

Coaches Joe and Eric Hampton had been honored the previous Saturday at the naming of the gymnasium as the Hampton Gym.

Friday’s ceremony was touching for all involved, and the schools oldest living graduate, Ms. Louise Stewart Smith was present to be honored. Louise graduated in 1938 and is now 100 years old.

Dedicatory speeches were made, and new street signs were displayed, honoring the two men who were crucial in the saving of schools in Scotts Hill, Mr. J. Wayne Stanfill and Charles “Doc” Woody. Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy delivered the dedicatory address for Mr. Stanfill, and former Henderson County School Board member Dale Robins delivered the dedicatory address for Mr. Woody. In the opening by Principal Lane, he mentioned that the lifeblood of the community is centered in school, church, and family. For these two men of honor, their dedication to those very principles made the difference in preserving the…

