Manhunt Monday – Tennessee man wanted for child sex charges

Printed by special permission from article author Lisa Dandridge, WREG Channel 3, Memphis-

The Lexington, Tennessee police department has been searching for Armando Vazquez for almost two years, after police say he assaulted a child and cut off an electronic monitoring device before his trial.

Vazquez is charged with two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child. Investigators say Vazquez manipulated and victimized two small boys. Police say the assault happened while the boys visited their father, who Vazquez knew.

“This is the worst of the type of violent offenders out there. They prey on the most vulnerable of our community our children,” said Lexington Police Department Capt. Jeff Middleton.

Police said it was a call from the victim’s mother that started the investigation. When officers went to Vazquez’s house to arrest him, they found…

For the complete article, see the May 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

