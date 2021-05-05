Public Forum Held on Courthouse Elevator Project

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Barger Construction, along with their architect firm AERC Architecture, held a public forum on the new elevator project for the courthouse on Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021.

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, with Henderson County Finance Director Lee Wilkinson, represented the county, with Mark White from Barger Construction, and Paul Wardlaw from AERC. Jonathan Hooker, who attended with them, is the project director for the project.

They discussed the contract, bond issue, and the review of the plans by the State Fire Marshall later on, as well as the recent rise in building materials. Roofing has gone up 30% since the bidding.

Construction should start within 14 days or so from the final plan submission, with the supervisor to be on site by mid-May. Construction is planned for completion so that the elevator can be in use by…

