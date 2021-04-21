Falcon Plastics Breaks Ground

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Falcon Plastics, located in the Timberlake Industrial Park, Lexington, has broken ground for their new warehouse site.

The lot is being cleared on the south side of the facility for a new 20,000 square foot warehouse. The site plan was approved by the Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission on April 12, 2021. The elevations and grades were surveyed, and the current drainage was determined to be adequate for the new facility.

Falcon Plastics is headquartered in Brookings, SD, and has…

