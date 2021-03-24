Pets Rescued at Sullivan Street Fire

Release-

On Thursday afternoon, March 18, 2021, the Lexington Fire Department was dispatched to working a structure fire at the 100 block of Sullivan Street. The firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters quickly entered the house containing and extinguishing the fire, all the while rescuing multiple family pets. Thankfully, the occupant was outside the house and all pets were successful rescued.

The fire originated in the kitchen area from a cooking incident. There were no working smoke detectors present at the time of the fire. Please keep in mind that both the Lexington Fire Department and Henderson County Fire Department offers free 10- year smoke…

For complete coverage, see the March 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

