Scotts BBQ Assists Public Workers During Bad Weather Efforts

Zach Parker, owner of B.E. Scotts BBQ, helped feed public workers free meals during the recent winter snowstorm that hit Henderson County, Tennessee.

Photo Submitted / The Lexington ProgressArticle by W. Clay Crook-

Temperatures dipped into single digits, roadways were covered with snow and ice, sometimes falling faster than road crews could clear or prep the roads with salt. Zach Parker at Scott’s BBQ saw the public workers doing their best for the public, sometimes with frozen pant legs and ice in their beards and headgear. So, he opened the doors to the award winning business and served up some free meals.

“We have fed TDOT, the Henderson County Highway Department, Lexington Electric, Public Works…pretty much any city employee out there,” Zach said. “I was out at 6:00 a.m. picking up employees that couldn’t make it to work. They couldn’t drive in the bad conditions but were willing to come in,” said Zach. “I was grateful that…

For the complete story, see the February 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!