UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie Visits at Borras Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Every eye in the practice room was alert, and the students moved with amazing unison and fluid skill as internationally known mixed martial artist Royce Gracie led the younger students through a practice session. Then standing, Gracie personally coached a couple of the students with their stance and technique. His ability to work with young people and his tenderness and grace were amazing to watch, a counterbalance to the strength and lightning-fast reflexes for which he is known.

Gracie made a special guest appearance at Borras Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, located at 584 East Church Street, on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021. In researching the origins of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, sites say that the history of art goes back through the Gracie family to their original teacher, Mitsuyo Maeda and his training in the Kodokan Judo Institute, Tokyo, Japan, the home of Judo.

“Mitsuyo Maeda (1878-1941) was a martial arts prodigy who eventually became one of the greatest fighters in the history of Judo,” the site says. “Maeda finally settled in Brazil and opened an academy of Jiu-Jitsu. One of his students was a young man named Carlos Gracie.”

“After studying with Maeda for several years during the 1920’s, Carlos Gracie opened his own academy in 1925. Carlos and his brothers established a solid reputation by issuing the now famous Gracie Challenge. All challengers were welcome to come and fight with the Gracies in no-holds-barred matches. The Gracie fighters emerged victorious against fighters of all different backgrounds. The Gracies continued to develop the strategies and techniques they…

For complete coverage, see the February 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!