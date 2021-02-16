Henderson County School Board Meets, Scotts Hill Band Building on Schedule for April Completion

Article by W. Clay Crook-

School Board met in regular session on Thursday evening, February 11, 2021. The board approved the recommended TSBA update to the COVID-19 contact policy. Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson, said that the band building under construction at Scotts Hill High School has been going very well, and is on schedule for its April 16, 2021 completion date. Mr. Wilkinson also gave an update on the special session of the legislature and said that guidelines on summer school procedures are still in the works, and that it would not be mandatory.

The legislature is looking towards a 1% bonus for instructors. Mr. Wilkinson said that this would not cover all school staff, and when time came for a vote, perhaps in March or April, that he would like to see the 1% be granted across the board for school employees and instructors, as everyone had contributed to the success of the school system during the pandemic. The school system stockpiled nine snow days, one of which was used on February 11th. All of West Tennessee had…

For complete coverage, see the February 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

