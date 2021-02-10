Shots Fired on Strayleaf Road Leads to Arrest of Christopher Graves

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call on Strayleaf Road at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, which led to the arrest of Christopher James Graves, age 21 of Bargerton, Tennessee.

Graves was the subject of a half day manhunt by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Monday, January 25th, and was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, February 8, 2021 and was booked at 6:03 a.m.

Graves has 17 different charges, including: aggravated assault, driving on revoked / suspended license- 2nd offense, evading arrest, financial responsibility- insurance, improper passing of a vehicle, lane law, no tags displayed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, reckless driving, speeding, traffic control device, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful tinting on windows, violation light law, violation of probation, and violation of registration law.

The traffic related charges are from the chase and manhunt in the Bargerton area on January 25th. On November 5, 2019, Graves was convicted of a felony (evading arrest) in the Circuit Court of…

For the complete story, see the February 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

