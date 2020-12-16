Tree Lighting at Court Square

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Whether you were on the grounds or in a vehicle, the tree lighting at the gazebo on Court Square was a heart touching event, with wonderful music presented by the Lexington Church of God.

David Watts, President of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, opened the event and thanked everyone for attending. The Chamber Leadership class had the gazebo decorated with Christmas lights, wreaths, and ribbons, and the tree was set up within the gazebo. Watts said that the Leadership group may be able to plant a Christmas tree near the gazebo to be used in future years as the community tree, much like the…

For the complete story, see the December 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

