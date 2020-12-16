Article by W. Clay Crook-

Even with the cold weather and the pandemic, it was a great night for the Lexington Christmas Parade on Monday evening, December 14, 2020. Some families lined the streets while others enjoyed the festivities from their vehicles. The Lexington Electric System made sure that Santa was a participant.

Miles Roberts served again as the Master of Ceremonies, with Gary Stewart, CEO of the Henderson County Community Hospital serving as the Grand Marshall. The theme this year was Hometown Heroes, with both Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs made their appearances.

Diane McPeake, who organizes the parade entries reported the following winners from this year’s event:

School Floats

First- Cub Scout Pack 4031

Second- Lexington Soccer League

Third- Chester County FFA

Church Floats

First- The Well Church

Second- First Baptist Church, Lexington

Third- Good News Worship Youth Group The Well Church

Commercial / Community Floats

First- The Country Diner

Second- The Scoop

Third- Twin Rivers Construction

Best Overall Float

Second Baptist Church

Antique Cars / Trucks

First- Jason Hayes, 1976 Ford Bronco

Second- Ethan Hayes, 1957 Ford T Bird…

For the complete story, see the December 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!