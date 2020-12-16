Lexington Christmas Parade
Article by W. Clay Crook-
Even with the cold weather and the pandemic, it was a great night for the Lexington Christmas Parade on Monday evening, December 14, 2020. Some families lined the streets while others enjoyed the festivities from their vehicles. The Lexington Electric System made sure that Santa was a participant.
Miles Roberts served again as the Master of Ceremonies, with Gary Stewart, CEO of the Henderson County Community Hospital serving as the Grand Marshall. The theme this year was Hometown Heroes, with both Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs made their appearances.
Diane McPeake, who organizes the parade entries reported the following winners from this year’s event:
School Floats
First- Cub Scout Pack 4031
Second- Lexington Soccer League
Third- Chester County FFA
Church Floats
First- The Well Church
Second- First Baptist Church, Lexington
Third- Good News Worship Youth Group The Well Church
Commercial / Community Floats
First- The Country Diner
Second- The Scoop
Third- Twin Rivers Construction
Best Overall Float
Second Baptist Church
Antique Cars / Trucks
First- Jason Hayes, 1976 Ford Bronco
Second- Ethan Hayes, 1957 Ford T Bird…
For the complete story, see the December 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!