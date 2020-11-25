Mobley Signs With UNA

Article by Blake Franklin-

For the past four years, Lexington High School Cross Country runner Laura Mobley ran, and ran, and ran, and ran some more. All of that running paid off for the LHS senior as she signed yesterday to continue her running career with The University of North Alabama. Mobley began her senior season with a sixth place finish at the West Carroll Invitational just days after having her wisdom teeth removed. This would be her worst finish of the season. From that point on, her time decreased in each meet except one. In the Milan Invitational, Mobley accomplished a milestone for her, she broke the 21:00 plateau, posting a time of 20:53, which was a personal record, at the time. At the Huntingdon Invitational, she set another personal record, crossing the finish line at 20:41.

Prior to the Region 7 Large School meet, Mobley won the Westview Invitational with a time of 21:33. In the Region 7 race, Mobley…

For complete coverage, see the November 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

