Article by W. Clay Crook-

Chamber of Commerce President David Watts released that there is a Christmas Tree lighting planned at the Henderson County Courthouse on December 10, 2020. Although several of the details will be released later, the event is planned for 5:30 p.m. on the court square. “We are going to have a six to seven-foot…

