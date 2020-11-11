Solid Waste Board Reviews Cost Saving Measures

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Solid Waste Board met at the Watson Center on Monday evening, November 10, 2020 to review cost saving measures. Several members of the County Commission, as well as Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and County Finance Director Lee Wilkinson, attended the session. Solid Waste Director Delaine Oswald said that some measures had already been put in place, including the reduction of…

For complete coverage, see the November 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

