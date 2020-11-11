Sardis Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Sardis met on Monday evening, November 2, 2020. With a quorum being present, Mayor Creasy called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. After an invocation and the pledge, a presentation was made by Drew Cook from Emergency Management for Henderson County. A hazard mitigation plan for disaster assistance must be submitted every five years. Part of the adoption process is that all municipalities be included in the plan. To show that they are in favor of the plan, the municipality must…

