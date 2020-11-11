Planning Commission Approves Plan for Murphy Oil U.S.A. Site

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission met on Monday evening, November 9, 2020 at the Lexington Utilities Operation Facility on Maple Street. The commission reviewed and approved the final plat for the Crystal Duke property on Highway 22 South, south of Ferguson Drive. The lot will be subdivided into two lots.

The commission also reviewed and approved the site plan to demolish the existing 920 square feet Murphy Oil U.S.A./Walmart gasoline station, which will be expanded to contain…

For complete coverage, see the November 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!