Henderson Man Arrested on Attempted Rape and Multiple Assaults

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Christian Shane Barham, age 27 of the City of Henderson, was arrested by Lexington Police Department Investigator Tonya Marshall on October 22, 2020. Barham was charged with attempted rape, aggravated domestic assault by strangulation and aggravated burglary. According to the court documents, “the defendant and victim, Destiny Scott (ex-intimate partners), had been text messaging back and forth. When the defendant told the victim that he was coming over to her apartment in Lexington, the victim told him not to, due to her having her kids in the house. After a while the victim blocked his number on her phone to get him to stop texting her.”

“The defendant arrived at her apartment, knocking on her front door. Scott said that he opened her front door and she asked him why he was there. At this time the defendant grabbed her by the throat and pushed her down on the couch, and…

