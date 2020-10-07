Election Commission Gets Ready for Early Voting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early Voting will start on October 14th and run through Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Henderson County Election Commission spent Monday morning, October 5, 2020 with getting the voting machines ready for the event, with the team from Harp Enterprises assisting. Early voting hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and will observe extended ours from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and…

