THP Multi-County Car Chase Ends in Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Highway 22 South, between Stringtown Road and Presley Road was the location in Henderson County where a car chase, originating in Hardin County, ended around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. At least ten law enforcement vehicles, many of them belonging to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, were involved in the chase.

According to a release from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, “a pursuit was initiated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol at approximately 12:38 p.m. in Hardin County. The suspect was believed to be a wanted and a violent felon.”

“The pursuit continued through Hardin, McNairy, and Chester Counties and ended in Henderson County after the suspect’s vehicle crashed prior to entering a populated area. No one was injured in the pursuit or crash.” The THP released the name of the defendant as Ricky Ray Flores from Morris Chapel, TN. Flores had an outstanding warrant for criminal attempt to commit first degree murder from Hardin County, aggravated burglary from Hardeman County. He was also charged with…

For complete coverage, see the September 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!