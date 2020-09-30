SH Lions Get Win Over Perry County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lions were back on their home turf for the second straight week last Friday night, September 25, 2020, when they hosted the Perry County Vikings. Scotts Hill looked to get a much-needed win in front of their home crowd on the night. That is just what the Lions were able to do in convincing fashion. Scotts Hill took the victory by a wide margin. The final score was 36-8, in favor of Scotts Hill.

Scotts Hill had an impressive night on the offensive side of the ball as the team was able to run 46 plays on the night that helped the Lions garner 327 yards of total offense. They were able to gain 77 yards through the air and accumulated a staggering 243 yards on the ground against Perry County. Scotts Hill also collected 25 first downs on the night, as well. The Lions scored on a…

For complete coverage, see the September 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

