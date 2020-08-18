Local Henderson County Carl Perkins Center Makes Telethon Pledges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The 37th Circle of Hope Telethon for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse had to make some changes this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The Sunday, August 16, 2020 event was practicing social distancing and masks and needed to limit the amount of people attending the event. Henderson County CPC Center was featured from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Henderson County Carl Perkins Center still made its pledge amounts for the Daddy-Daughter Dance, Dancing with the Stars, and the Beech Lake Bike Fest. The site for the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson, Tennessee said that, “The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a huge challenge for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. The majority of our fundraisers, across our 20 Centers in West Tennessee, are traditionally scheduled between February and June. Because of this pandemic, the Center has postponed all our scheduled fundraisers.”

“The Center had been working diligently with the hope to reschedule them, but due to the mandate by the Governor of Tennessee this will not be possible. Reviewing the budget there is a…

