County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met in regular session on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 at the Board of Education building on Wilson Street. The group met downstairs to be able to provide social distancing during the meeting. The board reviewed and approved the Tennessee State Board Association (TSBA) policy updates and recommendations as well as the employee policy on COVID-19 related illnesses, which will not be counted against sick leave.

The names of four educators were inadvertently left off of the tenure list: Ms. Elizabeth Vineyard, Ms. Kristan Thetford, Ms. Michelle Rogers, and Ms. Stacey Volner.

The board also approved the Continuous Learning Plan, which provides for both in-person and virtual learning opportunities, with the opportunity to change at each…

