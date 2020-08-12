It’s Back to School!

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Both the Henderson County and Lexington City School systems have opened up on a staggered schedule on Monday, August 10th and Tuesday, August 11th. Half of the alphabet reported on Monday and the other half on Tuesday. Whether coming from a car or a bus, every child has their temperature taken before entering the school building. Masks, temperatures and health questions are now just part of what we do as social distancing and other COVID-19 practices are observed to help keep…

For the complete article, see the August 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

