Henderson County Fire Department Responds to Multiple Calls Over the Week

| | 0

The Henderson County Fire Department has recently responded to three fire calls, in three days, from July 22 – 24.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by Chief Lynn Murphy-

The Henderson County Fire Department was busy on multiple calls throughout the week. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Stations 4 and 14 responded to the sawmill on Mt. Ararat Road for a small fire that was out of control. It was quickly contained to a small area.

On Thursday, July 23rd, the Henderson County Fire Department started responding at 2:30 a.m. with Stations 10 and…

 

For the complete story, see the July 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today! 

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment