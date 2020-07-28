Early Vote Numbers at 1,669

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The number of votes from Henderson County’s early voting is at 1,669. Voting hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Hours are extended on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, will be the last day to early vote. The Election Commission will be open from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Also, a reminder that the last day to request an…

For the complete story, see the July 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!