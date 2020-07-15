Early Voting Starts Friday, July 17

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting will start on Friday July 17, at 9:00 a.m., and will run through August 1, 2020.



The general election will be held on August 6, 2020, which includes the Henderson Co. General Election, Sardis Municipal Election, Scotts Hill Municipal Election, State Senate 26th Dist., State House 72nd Dist., US Senate & US House of Rep.

Absentee by Mail Applications are also available. You can call the Henderson County Election Office at (731) 968 – 6832. You can also go to the state website at http:// sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting.

