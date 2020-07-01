New Appeal Date Set for Zachary Adams in the Holly Bobo Case

Article by Burton Scott Staggs-

In a June 26, 2020 interview with Judge Creed McGinley, the judge said that he will hear the appeal of Zach Adams on August 11th. Adams was convicted of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011, and was sentenced to life plus 50 years. Adams’ attorney, Jennifer Thompson, has filed his initial appeal asking for a new trial. Adams’ brother, Dylan, plead guilty and was sentenced to 35 years. Jason Autry, who gave…

