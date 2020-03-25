Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington City Mayor Jeff Griggs, in conjunction with Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Emergency Management Agency Director Drew Cook, broadcast a special social media announcement on Sunday evening, March 22, 2020. Earlier in the day, Governor Bill Lee had signed Executive Order 17 calling for businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models through April 6, 2020.

Nearby Carroll County had one confirmed case by Friday, March 20th, which was soon followed by a confirmed case in Chester County. The mayors emphasized that there were not any confirmed cases in Henderson County, however, they were asking that everyone follow the governor’s precautionary measures of limiting groups of less than ten people in social venues, and curbside service and drive through only at restaurants. In reference to a popular graph demonstrating how social distancing can limit the spread of the virus, Mayor Griggs encouraged everyone to “Help us flatten the curve.”

Lexington City Hall and the Henderson County Courthouse had both closed to in person transactions and walk through by the public, but offices remain open to conduct business. The public is urged to use drop off points and mail for the courthouse and for city hall. Lexington additionally has…

