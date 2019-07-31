Buddy Cannon Shares His Story and the Support of Downtown Lexington and the Songwriters Series

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Sometimes a town is lucky enough to produce a legend, but when the legend gives back, that’s not luck, that’s heart, and Buddy Cannon has a heart for Lexington.

The two-time Grammy Award winner had his start here and has been a significant figure in bringing about the Songwriter’s Series at the Princess Theatre. The next one is being held on August 10th. And his profits? They’ve been donated each time to support the band programs at Lexington and Scotts Hill High Schools.

In speaking with Buddy, I asked about his career and the special effort he has put into the events in Lexington. It started out in a June 2018 conversation with Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, Kim Douglass with the Chamber of Commerce and David Watts at The Princess Theatre. “We talked about bringing some entertainment into the downtown area, some good clean family fun that everyone could enjoy,” he said. Not only did the events sell out, “but I had a lot of fun doing it!”

He comes from a musical family. His mother, Lyndel Rhodes, can still mesmerize you with a harmonica. Buddy talked about his start with an uncle, Dalton Tate. “He was a really good musician and he…

For complete coverage, see the July 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!