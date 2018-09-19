Pepper’s Pantry Holds Grand Opening

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A glass of fruit tea, with a $5.00 sample platter, perhaps enjoying a table in the shade outdoors. The next big decision is dessert, or should that wait until Saturday to enjoy chocolate gravy for breakfast. Friday, September 14th was a ribbon cutting event from the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Pepper’s Pantry at 220 East Church Street. Owner/operator, Kian Tharp has …

For the complete story, see the September 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!