AutoZone Celebrates 25 Years in Lexington

AutoZone celebrated their 25th year of business in Lexington, TN, with a celebration, on September 7, 2018.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Red, white, and black cupcakes were carefully arranged in a “25” motif, while banners, displays, balloons and even AutoZone buckets were all skillfully displayed in a celebration of AutoZone’s twenty-fifth year in Lexington. The event was held at the Distribution Center on Friday evening, September 7th. Hundreds attended the event, enjoying memories projected on a large screen, a balloon artist, snow cones and face painting for the children, and giving guest speakers David Jowers and Bobby Dyer a large round of applause, and considerable cheer, as they spoke about…

