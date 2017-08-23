Historic Crookland Opened For Special Viewing

Her great north porch stretches eighty-six feet, opening to two breezeways and three doors. The sidelights of the main breezeway are bubbled and vision is distorted by waves in the glass that were one hundred and sixty-three years in the making. To the east she is bordered by what was known to locals as Crook Mountain, with tales of Indians and gold mines, wounded rebels and the outlaw Jesse James. Crockett slept on these grounds before reaching immortal fame at the Alamo, and Henderson County herself was formed on her boundaries. Crookland Hall, in Middlefork Village, was built in 1854, by Judge John Crook, who was on the first county commission appointed by the Governor…

