Scotts Hill Lady Lions Play 10 Games in One Week

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball team played four games last week and six tournament games over the weekend. The Lady Lions took on Adamsville, Riverside, Madison Academic, and Chester County. The Lady Lions went 2-2 in those games. Scotts Hill also had three wins and three losses in the tournament at Florence, AL.

The Lady Lions hosted Adamsville on Monday, April 15th. The Lady Lions would

For complete coverage, see the April 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!