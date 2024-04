Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington aldermen finally settled on a transfer station fee raising the rate to $88 per ton starting May 1st.

Meeting Monday, March 22nd, Alderman Roger Loftin recommended a rate lower than the original proposed rate of $95 per ton. The board has been debating the charges since the first of the year. The board first…

For complete coverage, see the April 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

