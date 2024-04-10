Scotts Hill Lion Baseball Collect Three Wins in Four Games

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball team played four games last week. The Lions faced off with their rival Riverside Panthers twice and McNairy twice. Scotts Hill collected three wins in those four games.

The Lions hosted Riverside on Monday, April 1st. The Lions would play a solid game on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions would…

For complete coverage, see the April 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

